Argentina hit by tragedy ahead of Scotland match at Murrayfield

The Argentina squad have been rocked by tragedy ahead of Saturday’s clash against Scotland at Murrayfield.

Sofia Catalina Pozzi, the 23-year-old girlfriend of flanker Marcos Kremer, passed away suddenly yesterday following a short battle against an aggressive form of leukemia.

Kremer returned home during the Irish leg of his team’s European tour at the start of the month soon after the diagnosis.

Kremer posted a message on social media yesterday which read: “Rest in peace love of my life, I still do not understand, guide me in everything, I hope to find you soon and thank you for making me so happy! I love you forever”.

Edinburgh’s Argentine centre Juan Pablo Socino spent time with squad member Juan Pablo Zeiss, an old club-mate, yesterday. “Initially the chat was about rugby, but the conversation changed to about how upset the whole group are at the moment for Marcos,” he said. “They are going to try to produce their best performance to show their support.

“It is a big blow to the team. They had to change their week – they took a day off on Monday, when it should have been later in the week – so that, on the back of the bad results, is going to bring the team together and make them want to show their best. I think Argentina should win. They have got a big point to prove as well. They have played some really good rugby so far in the autumn, although results haven’t gone their way.”

Socino had hoped he might get a chance to train with the squad while they were in Edinburgh this week, but it hasn’t worked out for him. Instead he will be on Edinburgh duty away to the Dragons when the capital outfit’s Guinness Pro 14 campaign resumes on Sunday.