Scotland 'won't be perfect' against Canada - one starter has more caps than rest of team put together

Inexperienced XV selected for summer tour opener in Ottawa

In selecting such an inexperienced team for the opening match of the tour against Canada, Gregor Townsend is taking something of a risk but the Scotland coach’s hand has been forced to a certain extent by Glasgow Warriors’ stunning triumph in the United Rugby Championship.

The players who started the Grand Final against the Bulls in Pretoria were given extra time off and the likes of Sione Tuipulotu, Huw Jones, Scott Cummings, Rory Darge and George Horne will sit out the game in Ottawa on Saturday but are likely to feature the following Friday against the USA in Washington DC.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Rugby Union newsletter , get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In their place come the untried and the lightly raced, at Test level at least. As well as five debutants in the starting XV and another five uncapped players on the bench, the team includes Harry Paterson and Dylan Richardson (one cap each), Jamie Dobie and Stafford McDowall (two caps each), Ross Thompson, Elliot Millar Mills and Glen Young (three caps each). The experience comes from prop Rory Sutherland who, with 30 caps, has more than the rest of the starting side put together.

“We know it’s not going to be perfect at the weekend,” admitted Townsend. “It’s a new team, we’re playing different opposition, and the connections, the cohesion, might not be there in the beginning. But that’s part of the process too - working [out] what we need to do throughout the game. It helps us win, it helps us put pressure on the opposition. It’s an exciting prospect for us as a team - we’ve got to be sharp with our learning and our communication.”

The backline can muster only eight caps between them and there will be debuts for Edinburgh centre Matt Currie, Sale wing Arron Reed and his club-mate Gus Warr. Warr’s selection at scrum-half means Dobie starts on the wing, a position in which he has featured for Glasgow on a semi-regular basis. Townsend believes his attributes, specifically his pace, ability under the high ball and his improved passing, make him suited to the wide role but the coach also expects to give him some minutes at scrum-half against Canada.

Thompson hasn’t started many games for Glasgow over the last two years but the stand-off now has the opportunity to reestablish his international credentials ahead of his move to Edinburgh. McDowall, his erstwhile team-mate, has been named co-captain alongside Edinburgh flanker Luke Crosbie.

The Canada game sees a welcome return for full-back Harry Paterson who had such an impressive Scotland debut against France in the Six Nations but missed most of the rest of the season through injury.

Head coach Gregor Townsend watching Scotland beat England 30-21 in February at Edinburgh's Murrayfield Stadium (Pic: David Rogers/Getty Images)

While Sutherland is the senior partner in the pack, he is joined in the front row by hooker Richardson, who wins his second cap three years on from his debut against Japan at flanker, and tighthead Millar Mills. There is a debut in the second row for Glasgow's Max Williamson, alongside Young, and another Warriors prospect, Gregor Brown, is selected for his first cap in the back row beside Crosbie and No 8 Josh Bayliss.

Townsend said the Glasgow contingent have brought the feelgood factor to the tour. “It was one of the best days of their lives to experience that victory with their team-mates,” said the coach. “Not only are they bringing that positivity, they played rugby right up to when we departed so they’re match fit, they’ve been involved in big games and it will be easier for them to step up to the challenges ahead.”