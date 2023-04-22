Scotland Women's relief after ending winless streak against Italy - 'in many ways it's been hell'

Scotland captain Rachel Malcolm hailed her squad for sticking together through “think and thin” over the last year which has been “hell” as they finally got back to winning ways by beating Italy 29-21 on Saturday in the TikTok Women’s Six Nations.

Christine Belisle and Lana Skeldon celebrate Scotland's win over Italy.

Since they beat Colombia in the Rugby World Cup qualifier in Dubai in February last year, Scotland had lost 12 matches on the bounce, but they put in a performance full of heart in front of 3,638 at the DAM Health Stadium to get over the winning line.

“The overwhelming emotion is relief at the moment,” back-row Malcolm said. “If I am honest this last year has been hell in many ways for our group. We have gone through some tough times and we have stuck together through thick and thin. Not many people believed in us, but we kept believing. That was one of the most complete performances we have had as a squad. We stuck in and the belief was there and now we have got this win we can push on and keep going against Ireland next week.”

Italy started quite strongly, but Scotland marshalled them well and the hosts had their first attacking platform in the eighth minute. They showed good patience and the forwards carried well and, in the 12th minute, second-row Jade Konkel-Roberts and back-row Rachel McLachlan set up second-row Louise McMillan for an unconverted try.

In the 26th minute Italy should have had their first try. Centre Beatrice Rigoni hacked on a loose ball, winger Alyssa D'Inca did the same and the latter looked like she would gather and go over the try line. However, she fumbled the ball and it went forward and it was a big let off for Scotland.

Italy did get on the scoreboard four minutes later, No.8 Giada Franco powering over and centre Michela Sillari converting to put them 7-5 up, but with five minutes to go before the break, Scotland regained the lead. Some strong play stretched the Italian defence and led to visiting second-row Giordana Duca being yellow carded. From the resultant penalty and lineout drive, hooker Lana Skeldon went over for an unconverted try to make it 10-7.

The home side could not add any points before Duca returned to the field, but a couple of minutes after she was back Scotland did have try number three. It came from loosehead prop Leah Bartlett and when Nelson converted it was 17-7. And things got better five minutes later when she went over for her second try, Nelson adding the extras meaning Scotland had a four try bonus point in the bag and were 24-7 to the good.

Just before the hour mark back-row Sara Tounesi scored a try for Italy, Sillari converting for 24-14. The Italians had their tails up now and, just after full-back Chloe Rollie had made a try saving tackle on back-row Isabella Locatelli, the visitors had their third try. Hooker Vittoria Vecchini scored it in the 61st minute, it was converted and suddenly it was 24-21.