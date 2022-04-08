Scotland Women: 'We are sometimes our own worst enemies'

Chloe Rollie in action for Scotland during a TikTok Women's Six Nations match between Scotland and England.

Rollie, the 26-year-old from Jedburgh, missed one of her first international games in seven years last weekend after a Covid outbreak in the squad forced her to sit out the trip to Wales.

She is set to be back in the starting XV for Sunday’s TikTok Women’s Six Nations round three game at home to France at Scotstoun though to win cap number 47.

The Exeter Chiefs’ player could only watch on television last Saturday as her team mates built up a 19-7 lead in Cardiff against Wales only to lose out 24-19.

“We got a couple of tries in front and maybe we just switched off a little bit,” she said.

“We’re sometimes our own worst enemies.

“It’s an ongoing process that we need to get used to, one bad thing happens, then you just compound errors. It happens to all teams, we just need to keep a level head and not worry too much about a mistake that’s just happened.”

“When you lose a game you were supposed to win it is tough, but I don’t think it affects us too much now.

“I think maybe five or six years ago our heads would have gone down and stayed down. Now we brush it off and move on.”