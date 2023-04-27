Scotland Women team to play Ireland: Record crowd can make all difference in Six Nations finale

The “energy” from a record home TikTok Women’s Six Nations crowd could be the “16th player” and help Scotland get over the line against Ireland on Saturday, according to head coach Bryan Easson.

Since attendance records began to be kept by Scottish Rugby, last year’s 3,988 that were present at the DAM Health Stadium for the England match tops the list, but over 4,000 tickets have already been sold for the upcoming Irish clash.

A crowd of 3,638 watched the Scots end a 12-match losing streak at the Edinburgh venue six days ago versus Italy and clearly others who were watching on television liked what they saw and the ground should be rocking come kick-off at 7.30pm on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is exciting,” Easson said about the expected crowd numbers. “The crowd last week was exceptional, there was a great noise and a great family atmosphere and I know the players really enjoyed it. They talk about the energy of walking up the tunnel to the pitch and back that way to the changing rooms and the support they get there.

Scotland head coach Bryan Easson embraces Rachel Malcolm after the Women's Six Nations win over Italy last weekend. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

“Walking through there pre-game onto the pitch gives them a real buzz while I know that post-game they love spending time with the supporters there signing autographs, talking selfies and literally given them the kit off their backs!

“The energy that the crowd brings, it is like a 16th player for us and it is great motivation for us knowing that there will be a record crowd there on Saturday cheering us on. And for anyone who hasn’t got their tickets yet, come along because it’ll be a great spectacle.”

As Scotland look to secure two wins in a Six Nations campaign for the first time since 2017, Easson has made just one change to the side that secured the bonus point triumph over Italy to take on winless Ireland.

Lisa Thomson is back with GB Sevens, so 20-year-old Emma Orr returns in the 13 jersey having recovered from a concussion that occurred in the France game nearly two weeks ago. “We knew Lisa would only be available for France and Wales, so it is timely to have Emma back,” Easson said.