Scotland Women take down Japan and now wait for Italy result to decide WXV title

Scotland made it three bonus point wins from three in the WXV 2 tournament on Friday and now they must wait to see how Italy do on Saturday before the champions are decided.

The 38-7 victory over Japan in Cape Town means that Scotland are on 15 points with a points difference of +55 at the top of the standings while Italy are second on 10 points (+31). In their last game, Italy need a bonus point triumph over the USA by 25 points or more to leapfrog Scotland and win the title.

“This squad is full of great people,” Scotland captain Rachel Malcolm said after leading her side to a sixth win in a row, the first time the national team has done that since 2001. “We have a team full of inspirational women, we have a backroom team full of great people and we have worked so hard to turn this team around [Scotland lost 12 Tests in a row before this run]. A lot of people didn’t believe in us, but I hope they are watching us now.”

Japan started strongly and their captain Iroha Nagata, the back-row, went through past some poor tackling to open the scoring in the seventh minute. The try was converted by stand-off Ayasa Otsuka and it was 7-0. Eight minutes before half-time Scotland had their best chance to date when centre Emma Orr burst through. She looked like she might score herself, but instead she passed and the opportunity was lost.

With the clock heading into – and then in – the red at the end of the half a series of dominant scrums earned Scotland a seven-point penalty try and Japan loosehead prop Sachiko Kato was yellow carded too. With the extra player at the start of the second half, Orr ran a great line and scored a try in the 43rd minute. Stand-off Helen Nelson, later named the player of the match, converted and it was 14-7.

A few minutes later Scotland centre Lisa Thomson intercepted in her own half and her team attacked, but Japan’s scrambling defence did well. Japan held out until they returned to 15 players and, around that time, the put some flowing rugby together themselves.

Scotland’s scrum was dominant though and in the 55th minute a good move put replacement Coreen Grant in at the corner. It was unconverted. The bonus point fourth try for the Scots came in the 61st minute when hooker Lana Skeldon went over from a lineout drive. Nelson converted and it was 26-7.

With 14 minutes to go Scotland scored their fifth try when Japan replacement Minori Yamamoto’s chip kick was swallowed up by substitute Sarah Bonar and she galloped in from 40 metres. Replacement Meryl Smith converted and it was 33-7.

Japan were down, but certainly not out and they kept attacking into the last 10 minutes, replacement Hinata Komaki particularly impressive. Scotland had the final word though with a try through an unconverted try by Orr.