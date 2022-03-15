Scotland Women Six Nations squad: Former judoka among 35-player pool for championships

The Scotland squad has been named for the Women's Six Nations.

Heriot’s tighthead prop Wilson and Biggar centre Orr are the new faces in a 35-strong squad for the showpiece event that begins on March 26 when the Scots host world number one side England at the DAM Health Stadium in Edinburgh.

Edinburgh University stand-off/centre Smith was in Dubai for the recent successful World Cup qualifying trip, but was not in the matchday 23 versus Columbia and will be keen to get a chance in the upcoming few weeks.

The other three players added to the 30 who travelled to the UAE are more experienced ones in the shape of Watsonians’ centre Hannah Smith (back from suspension), Durham DMP Sharks’ winger Abi Evans (recovered from a head knock) and Saracens’ hooker/back-row Jodie Rettie (finished a block of police training).

On the uncapped trio of Wilson, Orr and Smith and what impact they could make between now and April 30, head coach Bryan Easson said: “Alison is a prop that is playing at Heriot’s, her background is in judo and she has competed in that sport at a high level. She has a real tough edge about her and we want to build the prop stocks that we have.

“Emma is a really exciting prospect, she has been involved in the sevens programme and played particularly well for them year. To be able to bring in another player who can push the experienced midfielders is brilliant.

“And Meryl is a 10/12 and her core skills are very good, she is also an excellent kicker as well which will allow us to look at progressing our game over time.

“We are going into a new format of event with three games, then a week off, then two games so we need a big squad.

“And we also want to look at blooding some players ahead of the World Cup.”

Back-row Rachel Malcolm is captain once again.