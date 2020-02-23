Scotland Women's rugby match off due to Coronavirus outbreak in northern Italy

Today's Women's Six Nations match between Scotland and Italy has been postponed due to an outbreak of coronavirus in northern Italy.

The match was due to take place today in the town of Legnano just outside Milan but the Six Nations has announced it is off after the Italian government introduced "extraordinary measures" targeted on the regions of Lombardy and Veneto, including closing schools, quarantining entire towns and ordering more than 50,000 people to stay at home. It comes after two Italian citizens have died from the virus.

A Six Nations statement said: "Further to an increased number of Covid-19 cases in the Milan Area, the Italian Authorities have decided to cancel all sporting events in the Veneto and Lombardy regions.

"As a result of this decision, the Women’s Six Nations match between Italy and Scotland scheduled to be played today will not take place. Six Nations Rugby are looking at options with the FIR and Scottish Rugby to reschedule this fixture at a later date.

"We will be staying in contact with the FIR and Italian Authorities to keep updated on the situation in the region."