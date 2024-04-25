Emma Wassell returns to the Scotland Women team to face Ireland in the Six Nations after missing the England and Italy matches following the death of her mother. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

It was very much Emma Wassell’s own decision to make herself available for the Ireland game this coming weekend following the recent passing of her mother, says Scotland head coach Bryan Easson who is delighted to have her back in the fold.

The second-row has 66 caps and is one of the most experienced campaigners in the squad, but she missed the England and Italy Guinness Women’s Six Nations outings following her mum Pauline’s death.

She did return to camp last week for a couple of days before the Italian game to lightly train and see her team mates and this week she has been fully back into things and will win cap 67 at the Kingspan Stadium in Belfast on Saturday.

“We made it very clear to Emma that it was her decision when to come back,” Easson said about the 29-year-old from Ellon. “There was no pressure on her whatsoever to come in last week or be involved this week. We've made it clear it's ‘person first, player second’ and we'll continue that.

“She's a strong woman, a bereavement is tough for anyone to take, but she's got people around her and very close friends in this group and I think she wanted to be part of that. The way she has been training, it was a no brainer she had to come back. She's brought energy and she's been brilliant around the group.”

As well as Wassell coming in for the benched Eva Donaldson, winger Coreen Grant is in for Rhona Lloyd who is with GB Sevens and Meryl Smith is in at full-back for the suspended Chloe Rollie. Sitting third in the table, Scotland know a win in this final game would see them finish in that spot for the first time since 2005.

It would also see them qualify for WXV 1 later in the year and Rugby World Cup 2025 in England. A lot on the line then and young backs Cieron Bell and Nicole Flynn could debut from the bench.

“They've been great,” Easson said of the 21 and 18-year-old University of Edinburgh students. “They've got that exuberance of youth and there's no fear.”