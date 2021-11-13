Scotland Women name strongest available side to face Japan

Head Coach Bryan Easson during a Scotland Women's rugby training session at the DAM Health Stadium (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

The Scots defeated Spain and Ireland in September at the European World Cup qualifiers in Italy - and they want to keep momentum up heading into 2022.

At the start of next year they have the final World Cup qualifying event and then the Six Nations, but for now all that is on their minds is Japan at the Dam Health Stadium in Edinburgh tomorrow (4.10pm, live on BBC ALBA).

Harlequins’ Sarah Bonar comes into the starting line-up in the only change from the Ireland triumph, Louise McMillan reverting to the bench.

“Sarah has been back at Harlequins since our trip to Italy and has been playing well, so getting her and Emma Wassell back together in the second-row gives us options in the lineout,” Easson said.

“For us just now it is about getting used to winning games. A win here would give us three on the bounce and that would build confidence.”

Edinburgh University youngsters Anne Young, a loosehead prop, and Shona Campbell, a winger, could make debuts off the bench.

“Anne is deserving of this chance, she is still learning her trade at loosehead, but she has worked really hard,” Easson adds.

“Her strength development has been great.

“And Shona was a Touch rugby player originally who recently represented GB at sevens and has trained well this week.”