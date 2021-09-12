Scotland Women name side for opening Rugby World Cup qualifier against Italy

Scotland Women head coach Bryan Easson has named his side to face Italy in tomorrow’s opening Rugby World Cup qualifier against Italy in Parma.

By Matthew Elder
Sunday, 12th September 2021, 1:00 pm
Scotland Women head coach Bryan Easson has named his starting XV to face Italy (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)
Key player Jade Konkel returns after missing the Six Nations due to work commitments while captain Rachel Malcolm makes her comeback from a knee injury. The duo join Louise McMillan to form a formidable back-row.

The match is the first of three to decide who will play in next year’s Rugby World Cup in New Zealand, with Scotland also due to face Spain and Ireland in their four-team qualification group on September 19 and 25 respectively.

The game kicks off at 2pm BST and will be broadcast live on BBC Alba.

Scotland starting XV: Chloe Rollie, Rhona Lloyd, Hannah Smith, Lisa Thomson, Megan Gaffney, Helen Nelson, Jenny Maxwell, Leah Bartlett, Lana Skeldon, Christine Belisle, Emma Wassell, Sarah Bonar, Rachel Malcolm, Louise McMillan, Jade Konkel. Substitutes: Molly Wright, Lisa Cockburn, Katie Dougan, Rachel McLachlan, Evie Gallagher, Mairi McDonald, Sarah Law, Liz Musgrove.

