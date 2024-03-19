Scotland winger Duhan van der Merwe up against trio to land Six Nations player of year

Scotland winger Duhan van der Merwe has been shortlisted for Six Nations player of the year and is up against Ireland centre Bundee Aki, England No 8 Ben Earl and Italy centre Tommaso Menoncello.

The four are in the running for the award after being selected by the greatest number of people in the fan vote for the Guinness Team of the Championship.

Van der Merwe was the tournament’s joint top try-scorer, alongside Ireland hooker Dan Sheehan, with five, after scoring a double against Wales and a treble against England. He is the first player to score a hat-trick in the history of the Calcutta Cup, rugby’s oldest international fixture.

Duhan van der Merwe scored five tries for Scotland in the 2024 Six Nations.

Aki made 144 metres in contact – the best in the Championship – to help Ireland to a second successive Six Nations title. Earl made the most carries, with 73, and Menoncello the most dominant tackles (eight).