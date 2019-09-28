Scotland v Samoa: "I want to get on the ball and do what I do. I’m looking forward to the challenge" says Darcy Graham

If it’s “energy” Gregor Townsend felt Scotland were lacking at the start of last weekend’s Rugby World Cup opener, in front of a huge crowd in a spectacular stadium against the then world’s top-ranked side, then it’s no surprise he has decided to throw Darcy Graham in from the start for Monday’s make-or-break clash with Samoa in Kobe.

Energy courses through the 22-year-old Border terrier’s elemental make-up and he was bursting with anticipation after the line-up had been named for what is now, in the wake of Japan’s stunning win over Ireland, a game that must not only be won, but won convincingly.

“I always try and bring energy and excitement, that’s what I’m all about I guess,” said the Edinburgh wing, who has notched five tries in his eight caps so far, including a memorable double in the famous 38-38 fightback against England at Twickenham in March.

“I want to get on the ball and do what I do. I’m looking forward to the challenge. I know there will be a lot of people looking towards me, but I don’t feel any added pressure.

“I just go out and do my own thing, I don’t really feel any pressure. The boys have really welcomed me into the squad and I just want to get out there.

“I want to run into space and run hard, when I get on the ball it’s huge for me, especially if I get on the ball early and get that good first carry.

“I know it’s do-or-die against Samoa but I’m not worried. We have to play our best, there is a bit of pressure there but for me it’s more excitement.”

It will be Graham’s sixth start in a Scotland jersey after he made his debut off the bench against Wales in Cardiff last November. He was thrown on in Yokohama last week when the game was long gone but doesn’t feel any pressure knowing he will be playing from the first whistle on Monday.

“Some boys do get really nervous, but I’m usually pretty chilled, I’ve always been like that, I take things in my stride,” he said.

“I’m delighted to be starting and I’m just looking forward to getting stuck in. It was tough coming on against Ireland.

“The conditions were tough, we were behind on the board and it was a wet ball. You do what you can and I just wanted to get on the ball as quickly as possible.

“I wanted to bring my energy off the bench. Of course, it’s much different starting a game in a World Cup and this is huge for me.”

The 5ft 9in Graham has made a name for himself for punching above his weight, both in fielding the high ball and going toe to toe with opposite numbers much bigger than him, such as in Edinburgh’s European pool games against Montpellier and Toulon last season.

“I know the Samoans are going to come hard but I’m looking forward to using my footwork,” he said.

“It’s almost letting them beat themselves. Boys will come flying out the line and it doesn’t take much to shift from one foot onto the other and be clear in space. That’s what I’m looking forward to most.”

It will be a proud day for Hawick to see two of their sons, Graham and star full-back Stuart Hogg, gracing a World Cup pitch from the start together and the Mansfield Park clubhouse will be open at a slightly more civilised hour on Monday (11.15amBST kick-off) than last Sunday when breakfast was duly served but an acceptable Scotland performance certainly wasn’t.

“It’s huge for the town, everyone gets right behind us,” said Graham. “It’s a small town but it’s produced a lot of rugby players who’ve played for Scotland. It’s a huge moment with me and Hoggy starting.

“My parents looked into coming but it was too difficult. To be fair, they have followed me all over the world so I can let them off with this.

“They will be opening the clubhouse in Hawick. They did that last week with a breakfast on in the morning.

“I have always watched Hoggy growing up, he’s been around forever now. He’s Hawick’s most capped player. He's been a huge influence on me. We have a bit of craic and he’s always on hand with advice.

“Hoggy will be huge for us on Monday. When they do kick he will have that counter-attack opportunity.”

Our Japan 2019 Rugby World Cup coverage is brought to you in association with Castle Water www.castlewater.co.uk and on Twitter @CastleWaterLtd



Follow Duncan Smith in Japan on Twitter @Duncan_Smith