Scotland v Japan: Discipline will be key warns Jamie Joseph

Japan head coach Jamie Joseph. (Photo by Koki Nagahama/Getty Images)

Joseph feels his side have given away too many penalties during their European tour which began in dispiriting fashion in Dublin a fortnight ago.

Ireland ran in nine tries against Japan in a 60-5 thrashing - just two years after the Brave Blossoms had beaten the Irish at the Rugby World Cup.

Japan recovered to record a narrow win over Portugal in Coimbra last weekend, despite losing the experienced Michael Leitch to the sin bin.

“We have addressed that as a team,” said Joseph of the disciplinary issues. “A lot of those penalties are the players trying too hard, making mistakes and then trying to make up for them. Generally, but experienced players like Michael Leitch getting a yellow card... it is more that the mentality has to change.

“We were coming off a big loss against Ireland so there was an intense week going into Portugal. This week has been a lot different and we know we are up against a very good side at Murrayfield.

“They are playing very good rugby and we are playing in front of 60,000 people. In some ways that takes the pressure off us and we just have to go out there and play our game of rugby.