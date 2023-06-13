Scotland v Italy: TV deal done for opening Rugby World Cup warm-up match

The game against Italy will be played at BT Murrayfield on Saturday, July 29, kicking off at 3.15pm. Prime Video had previously announced that it would show Scotland’s other three summer games. After Italy, Gregor Townsend’s side will play back-to-back matches against France, at Murrayfield on Saturday, August 5 (3pm) and the Stade Geoffroy-Guichard in Saint-Étienne on Saturday, August 12 (8pm BST). The final match before the World Cup will be at home a fortnight later when George visit Murrayfield on Saturday, August 26 (5.30pm).
Scotland’s four summer Tests are being marketed by Prime Video as part of the Summer Nations Series. The broadcaster is showing matches involving all the Six Nations rivals across five weekends. Prime Video is available to Amazon subscribers. The Rugby World Cup proper kicks off in France on September 8 and the matches will be shown exclusively live on ITV in the UK.
The 15 Summer Nations Series matches being shown by Prime Video: Sat 29 July: Scotland v Italy. Sat 5 Aug: Scotland v France, Wales v England, Ireland v Italy. Sat 12 Aug: England v Wales, France v Scotland. Sat 19 Aug: Wales v South Africa, Ireland v England, Italy v Romania, France v Fiji. Sat 26 Aug: Scotland v Georgia, England v Fiji, Italy v Japan, Ireland v Samoa. Sun 27 Aug: France v Australia.