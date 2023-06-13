Scotland v Italy: TV deal done for opening Rugby World Cup warm-up match

The game against Italy will be played at BT Murrayfield on Saturday, July 29, kicking off at 3.15pm. Prime Video had previously announced that it would show Scotland’s other three summer games. After Italy, Gregor Townsend’s side will play back-to-back matches against France, at Murrayfield on Saturday, August 5 (3pm) and the Stade Geoffroy-Guichard in Saint-Étienne on Saturday, August 12 (8pm BST). The final match before the World Cup will be at home a fortnight later when George visit Murrayfield on Saturday, August 26 (5.30pm).