Scotland v Italy: TV deal done for opening Rugby World Cup warm-up match

Scotland’s opening summer Test against Italy will be shown live on Amazon Prime Video after the streaming service completed a deal to show all four of the national team’s Rugby World Cup warm-up matches.
By Graham Bean
Published 13th Jun 2023, 17:24 BST
Updated 13th Jun 2023, 17:25 BST
Scotland and Italy will meet at Murrayfield on July 29. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)Scotland and Italy will meet at Murrayfield on July 29. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)
Scotland and Italy will meet at Murrayfield on July 29. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

The game against Italy will be played at BT Murrayfield on Saturday, July 29, kicking off at 3.15pm. Prime Video had previously announced that it would show Scotland’s other three summer games. After Italy, Gregor Townsend’s side will play back-to-back matches against France, at Murrayfield on Saturday, August 5 (3pm) and the Stade Geoffroy-Guichard in Saint-Étienne on Saturday, August 12 (8pm BST). The final match before the World Cup will be at home a fortnight later when George visit Murrayfield on Saturday, August 26 (5.30pm).

Scotland’s four summer Tests are being marketed by Prime Video as part of the Summer Nations Series. The broadcaster is showing matches involving all the Six Nations rivals across five weekends. Prime Video is available to Amazon subscribers. The Rugby World Cup proper kicks off in France on September 8 and the matches will be shown exclusively live on ITV in the UK.

The 15 Summer Nations Series matches being shown by Prime Video: Sat 29 July: Scotland v Italy. Sat 5 Aug: Scotland v France, Wales v England, Ireland v Italy. Sat 12 Aug: England v Wales, France v Scotland. Sat 19 Aug: Wales v South Africa, Ireland v England, Italy v Romania, France v Fiji. Sat 26 Aug: Scotland v Georgia, England v Fiji, Italy v Japan, Ireland v Samoa. Sun 27 Aug: France v Australia.

