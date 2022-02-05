The stadium will be packed to the rafters with tickets like gold dust around Edinburgh with fans missing out during last year’s tournament due to Covid-19.
It is the 140th meeting between the teams with the 139th one of the most memorable as Scotland won 11-6 at Twickenham Stadium. Eddie Jones and his men will be out for revenge but there is a confidence around the Scotland team.
Gregor Townsend will be turning to Finn Russell to lead the Scots once more with not only his talent but his experience as well, while the ever-reliable Stuart Hogg will have an important part to play.
Kick-off is 4.45pm at what is going to be a soaking but atmospheric Murrayfeield Stadium
The key clashes that will define Scotland v England
The Scotsman’s rugby writer Graham Bean has picked out the clashes that could define Scotland v England:
Finn Russell v Marcus Smith
Gregor Townsend v Eddie Jones
Tom Curry v Stuart Hogg
Front row battle
Scotland v England Six Nations key clashes: Where Calcutta Cup will be won and lost
The 140th meeting of Scotland and England will unfold at a sold-out Murrayfield on Saturday as supporters return to the Six Nations after last year’s Covid-enforced absence. Here’s where the game is likely to be decided:
Stuart Hogg: ‘Best Scotland side I’ve been in'
Stuart Hogg will be a key player for Scotland. As he has been for a number of years.
But he reckons this squad is the best of the lot he’s been a
part of.
Stuart Hogg
“It’s definitely the best squad I’ve ever been involved in”
Scotland v England Six Nations: Our best squad in a decade says Stuart Hogg as hosts seek Calcutta Cup lift-off
It’s ten years this week since Stuart Hogg helped a Scotland A side defeat the England Saxons 35-0 at Netherdale in a match that made seasoned observers sit up and take notice.
All the match info you need
Until last year Scotland hadn’t beaten England at Twickenham for 38 years. However, you only have to go back four years for the last victory at Murrayfield.
The majority of the crowd will be hoping Scotland win back-to-back matches against England for the first time since 1984.
The England XV
How Scotland will be lining up
It is the 140th meeting and Scotland will be hoping to record back-to-back wins after their famous 11-6 victory at Twickenham last year, only it was in front of an empty stadium due to the Covid pandemic.
This time there will be a packed ground in the Capital.
