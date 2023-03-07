Rory Darge and Scott Cummings have been added to the Scotland squad preparing for this weekend’s Guinness Six Nations match against Ireland.

Rory Darge started for Glasgow Warriors against Zebre Parma at Scotstoun on Friday. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

The Glasgow Warriors pair recently returned to club rugby after long-term injuries and have now been called up by Gregor Townsend, the national coach.

Darge played 67 minutes of Glasgow’s 50-8 victory over Zebre last Friday while Cummings played the whole match. It was Darge’s second start since he suffered a serious ankle injury against Cardiff in early September. For Cummings, it was his third game back following a foot injury sustained while training with Scotland ahead of the 2022 Autumn Nations Series. Speaking after the Zebre match, Glasgow coach head coach Franco Smith said he felt it was still too soon for them to play for Scotland in the Six Nations.

Townsend will name his team on Friday for Sunday’s game against Ireland. Cummings’ call up comes after it was announced on Monday that Grant Gilchrist would miss the remainder of the Six Nations through suspension following his red card against France. The Glasgow lock will now bolster Townsend’s second-row options alongside Richie Gray, Jonny Gray and Sam Skinner.

Scotland have also announced that back-row forward Josh Bayliss has left the squad to return to Bath, opening the door for Darge. Two more Glasgow Warriors players, the centre Stafford McDowall and the prop Simon Berghan, have also rejoined the Scotland squad.