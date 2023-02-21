Scotland update ahead of France match: flanker returns from injury and three released to Glasgow Warriors

Glasgow Warriors trio Scott Cummings, Simon Berghan and Stafford McDowall have been released from the Scotland squad with a view to playing for their club this weekend.

Simon Berghan played his part in Scotland's Calcutta Cup win at Twickenham. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Glasgow have a rearranged United Rugby Championship fixture against the Lions in South Africa on Saturday as they look to extend their unbeaten run to 11 matches. Cummings recovered recently from a long-standing foot injury and trained with Scotland ahead of their match against Wales but has now travelled to Johannesburg with his club.

Berghan came off the bench during the Six Nations opener against England at Twickenham but dropped out for the Wales game when Zander Fagerson returned from injury. McDowall was in Gregor Townsend’s original Six Nations squad but has not made either of the match-day 23s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad