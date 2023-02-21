Scotland update ahead of France match: flanker returns from injury and three released to Glasgow Warriors

Glasgow have a rearranged United Rugby Championship fixture against the Lions in South Africa on Saturday as they look to extend their unbeaten run to 11 matches. Cummings recovered recently from a long-standing foot injury and trained with Scotland ahead of their match against Wales but has now travelled to Johannesburg with his club.
Berghan came off the bench during the Six Nations opener against England at Twickenham but dropped out for the Wales game when Zander Fagerson returned from injury. McDowall was in Gregor Townsend’s original Six Nations squad but has not made either of the match-day 23s.
Scotland take on France in Paris on Sunday and the Saracens flanker Andy Christie has recovered from injury and rejoined the squad after dropping out ahead of the Wales match. Townsend’s side are seeking a third successive win in the championship.