Scotland unveil home and alternative kit for 2023 Rugby World Cup

The SRU have unveiled the kit for the 2023 Rugby World Cup

Designed by Scottish Rugby’s kit manufacturer Macron, the home jersey is predominantly dark blue, flanked by the Scottish Rugby tartan on either side, with the same features on dark blue shorts and white socks. The alterative kit is a return to a white jersey, with Scottish Rugby tartan, with blue and white shorts and socks.

Scottish Rugby has explained that the new shirts “feature exclusive graphics designed to express the sense of identity and belonging to the colours of the national team”. The kit is created from Eco Fabric, a polyester material made from entirely from recycled plastic. It takes approximately 13 recycled half-litre bottles to make every shirt.

Scotland are in Group B of the World Cup, which is taking place in France, and have pool matches against South Africa (Sunday, September 10 in Marseille, Tonga (Sunday, September 24 in Nice), Romania (Saturday, September 30 in Lille) and Ireland (Saturday, October 7 in Paris).

Ross Cook, Macron’s Senior Sports Marketing Manager, said: “Rugby World Cups are very special, prestigious events that should be rightly celebrated. As a brand this is our chance, through fabric, to tell the world the unique story of this iconic nation and its deep-rooted history in Rugby.

“For the match day kits we have created a special custom designed collar from the players' feedback. Scottish Rugby tartan remains the protagonist, with subtle inserts on the flanks of the home shirt and thistle-coloured pinstripes on the sleeves, whereas the stunning alternate jersey features an all-over embossed pattern of the tartan.”