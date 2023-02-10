Scotland Under-20s told to stay switched on despite emotional night against Wales.

The large majority of the Scotland under-20 squad will be making home debuts at this level on Friday evening and while co-captain Duncan Munn expects it to be “emotional”, he has backed his players to “keep switched on”.

Scotland's Duncan Munn and Liam McConnell at full time during last week's defeat by England.

The Scots host Wales at Scotstoun Stadium in Glasgow at 7.15pm looking to build on a promising start to their age-grade Six Nations campaign when they were edged out 41-36 by England at the Twickenham Stoop in week one. Munn was one of the few visiting players not making an under-20 debut in that one and, for many of the squad, the Welsh match will be the first time they have represented their country in front of family and friends in the stands.

“It’s really special playing at home,” 19-year-old centre Munn said. “The DAM Health Stadium last year was really emotional and I’m sure Scotstoun will be the exact same. Playing in front of family and friends is what you want to do, representing your country in front of them is something quite unique, so definitely it’ll be emotional. It’s just about keeping switched on, keeping the head and making sure [the emotions] don’t boil over, but I am sure the boys will be fine and we are looking forward to it.”

The England loss was a vast improvement on what was on show in 2021 and 2022. Scotland rallied from 31-10 down to go 36-31 ahead only to lose out late on while Wales went down 44-27 to Ireland in their first outing. “I think we took a lot of believe from the comeback we had last week and a lot of confidence,” Munn said. “To be down in the first 25 minutes as we were and come back, well I think that shows the character and the bonds we’ve formed already. “We’re a tight group, we all back each other and it was really pleasing to see that the boys just didn’t give in and we kept fighting for every inch. Now we have to do that again against what will be a physical Wales outfit.”

The match will be live on BBC iPlayer.