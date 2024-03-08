Scotland Under-20s suffer second-half collapse as losing run goes on in Six Nations

Scotland Under-20s slumped to a fourth consecutive defeat in the Six Nations on Friday night after an excellent first half had seen them lead at the break for the first time in the campaign, eventually going down 47-14.

Italy had the better of the opening exchanges in Treviso’s Stadio di Monigo, and took the lead when lock Piero Gritti plunged over. Martino Pucciarello converted – his first of six successes.

Scotland hit back to dominate the rest of the half. Their first try came when scrum-half Hector Patterson charged down an attempted clearance by his opposite number Mattia Jimenez and Euan McVie followed up to touch down. Isaac Coates equalised from the conversion far out on the right. Then Findlay Thomson set Fergus Watson off down the left. The winger beat three would-be tacklers to touch down in the corner, Coates converted from the touchline, and Scotland were 14-7 up, which is how it remained at half-time.

Yet while the first half was tightly contested, the second was anything but. Italy levelled through a second Gritti try from the base of the breakdown. Then hooker Nicholas Gasperini scored a double, both from close range after heavy pressure, and two more conversions made it 28-14. Mirko Belloni added an unconverted score as the Scots’ defence was stretched too wide. Minutes from time Marco Scalabrin soared in the end zone to collect a high punt and claim his team’s sixth try, and with the clock in the red Patrick de Villiers got a seventh.