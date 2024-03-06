Scotland Under-20s suffer blow as much-changed starting XV named for Italy clash

Scotland's Liam McConnell has been ruled out of the remaining two matches of the Under-20's Six Nations. (Photo by Ewan Bootman / SNS Group)

Scotland have been dealt a big blow ahead the rest of their under-20 Six Nations campaign with the news that influential captain Liam McConnell will miss the last two matches through injury.

The Edinburgh Rugby back-rower was forced off after just 23 minutes in the round three defeat to England at Hive Stadium on February 23.

And, ahead of this Friday’s round four match in Treviso against Italy, it has been confirmed that he is to undergo surgery on the foot issue sustained in the 30-17 reverse and is out of this week’s game and the last one against Ireland in Cork on March 15.

“Liam got injured in the last game so he is getting a foot operation on Friday and he’ll be out for probably about 10 to 12 weeks,” head coach Kenny Murray confirmed on Wednesday. “He will be back in time for the Junior World Trophy which is obviously important for us.”

The Junior World Trophy event Murray mentions is the second tier under-20 global event and it is being held in Scotland between July 2 and 17 when the hosts will look to gain promotion to the Championship having missed out in 2023.

At the forefront of their minds now though is trying to get a first win of the Six Nations under their belts after losses to Wales, France and England. Scotland face a tough task in the Stadio Comunale di Monigo though - with or without McConnell. That is because the young Italians defeated France 23-20 away from home in their last match and will have taken a lot of confidence from that.

Scotland have brought Jack Hocking, Finlay Doyle for a debut, Findlay Thomson, Hector Patterson, Ryan Burke and Tom Currie into the starting XV for this one. Luke Coulston and Matthew Urwin could debut from the bench with centre Geordie Gwynn and second-row Ruaraidh Hart are the co-captains.

Murray said of his much-changed starting XV: “We want to give guys a chance to play international rugby before the World Trophy and to put their hats in the ring, we have competition for places.”