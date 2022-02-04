Scotland Under-20s show promise despite Six Nations defeat by England

Scotland's Olujare Oguntibeju (centre) is tackled during a Six Nations Under-20 match against England.

The hosts soaked up an early period of pressure then snatched a 13th-minute lead when full-back Robin McClintock fired an excellent low kick into the corner and England' s backfield was swamped into conceding a penalty, from which No 8 Ollie Leatherbarrow powered over.

A monster drop-goal attempt from McClintock rebounded off the right post and England then squared it when full-back Henry Arundell showed phenomenal pace to sweep past a succession of tacklers for a length of the park try.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leatherbarrow thought he had claimed his second try, but referee Benoit Rousselet ruled that he had lost the ball on the way to touching down. The No 8 wasn't to be denied, however, and he burst from the back of the resultant scrum and bull-dozed over. Christian Townsend fired home the conversion for good measure.

England responded before half-time with a try through No 8 and captain Toby Knight off the back of a powerful line-out drive.

Scotland started the second half brilliantly with Ross McKnight latching onto a dropped English pass inside his own 22 and making 80-yards up the right touchline. He was eventually brought down by Arundell, but possession was retained the hosts got their reward when Melville found a way over the line on the opposite side of the park.

England kept themselves in touch via a Jamie Benson penalty, then snatched the lead when Arundell’s pace again proved too much for the Scots to handle, with the London Irish youngster launching an attack from his own 22 which was finished off by scrum-half Tom Carr-Smith.

With Scotland’s replacement second-row Olujare Oguntibeju in the sin-bin, England extended their advantage with a second try for Knight and a first of the night for Ethan Grayson.