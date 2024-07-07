Scotland Under 20s rack up double century with only one negative from Hong Kong China demolition

Monster victory at The Hive sets up group decider against Japan

Scotland ran in 15 tries versus Hong Kong China on Sunday to make it two bonus point wins from two – and two century scores – in Pool A at the men’s under-20 World Trophy in Edinburgh on Sunday.

They backed up the 123-15 triumph over Samoa with this 101-0 result and will now take on Japan on Friday night to see who gets out of the group and into the final on July 17.

Head coach Kenny Murray said: “We spoke about character before the game and I thought the boys showed a ruthless streak. We were pleased not to let in any points and defensively we were solid.

“Although it wasn’t perfect I thought the boys showed good character and we will work hard ahead of Japan now.”

The only negative from the game was an injury to No.8 Jonny Morris who scored two tries. “He has got a hamstring problem,” Murray said. “It didn't look too great, but we'll see how he is.”

Scotland’s first try at Hive Stadium came in the third minute via Freddy Douglas with Matthew Urwin converting before Hong Kong China missed a penalty. The second converted try for Scotland came in the 10th minute through Finlay Doyle before captain Liam McConnell’s effort made it 21-0 after the first quarter.

The bonus point try came in the 23rd minute from Morris and it was 28-0 and next up was a score from Hector Patterson. Urwin’s fifth conversion made it 35-0.

An unconverted try came on the half hour mark through Douglas before Doyle bagged his second and third tries for his second hat-trick in a row and it was 52-0 before Ludo Kolade was yellow carded.

Johnny Ventisei’s try soon after the break, converted by Urwin, took the score to 59-0 before Morris bagged his second. Jack Hocking was next to score before subs Fergus Watson and Jerry Blyth-Lafferty scored.