Scotland Under-20s pay price for horror 21-minute rout as Ireland starlet bags Six Nations hat-trick

Scots sit bottom of standings after another defeat

Sign up to our Rugby Union newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scotland Under-20s fell to another defeat in the Six Nations after they went down 33-15 to their Irish counterparts at the Hive Stadium, paying the price for a terrible start in which they shipped 26 unanswered points by the 21st minute.

Kenny Murray’s young Scots put in plenty of effort, but were ultimately second best in too many departments as Ireland recorded a resounding victory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scotland were looking to bounce back from last week’s 22-10 defeat by Italy, but up against an Ireland side who were also stung by a 19-3 defeat by England on the gameweek one, the Scots were unable to respond.

Scotland's Seb Stephen (C) and Ireland's Billy Corrigan (L) and Sam Wisniewski in action at Hive Stadium. | SNS Group / SRU

Their cause was not helped by a dreadful start to the match, with Ireland landing four tries and three conversions to go 26-0 ahead a quarter of the way into the match. Charlie Maloney bagged a hat-trick - his first score coming in the opening minute - with Billy Corrigan also breaching the home defence. Daniel Green kicked six points.

Fergus Watson got Scotland on the scoresheet on 24 minutes with an unconverted try, but that was the end of the action as Ireland went in with a 21-point lead at the break.

Hector Patterson on 48 minutes scored another try for Scotland - again unconverted - but any hopes of a Scotland comeback were extinguished when Ireland dotted over again on the hour mark through Oisin Minogue. Green added the extras.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hector Patterson scored two tries for Scotland in defeat. | SNS Group / SRU

Patterson responded with a second try of his own on 62 minutes, but the Scots left themselves with too much to do. The Scots are now on a nine-game losing run in the competition, with their last win coming against Wales in February 2023.