Scotland Under-20s lose again in Six Nations as England's early lead proves unassailable

Scotland fought back in the second half, but went down 30-17 in their under-20 Six Nations clash to England at Hive Stadium in Edinburgh on Friday night.

The young Scots have lost three from three in the showpiece event now and vice-captain Geordie Gwynn said: “We talked about starting fast all week, but we didn’t really do that. England were strong in the set piece, however I am proud of the way we battled back in the second period.”

England took the lead through centre Sean Kerr after three minutes and then in the 12th minute a strong lineout drive from England saw hooker Craig Wright going over for a try. Kerr converted and it was 10-0.

Scotland's Amena Caqusau tries to shake off the attentions of England's Ioan Jones and Ben Redshaw at the Hive Stadium.

Just as the first quarter of the match came and went, Scotland turned the ball over in their own 22 and set off on a counter attack. Winger Amena Caqusau showed great pace before he was hauled down in the England half. Another penalty by Kerr that made it 13-0 after 23 minutes.

Scotland then lost skipper Liam McConnell to injury before a cracking break from full-back Fergus Watson was only stopped by a tap tackle. Caqusau was yellow carded in the 26th minute and England took advantage four minutes later, Kerr going over for their second try. The conversion hit the upright and it was 18-0. Scrum-half Murdoch Lock so nearly claimed an intercept try and then Scotland had further chances to score when back to 15, but good defence kept the score the same at half-time.

England started the second half strongly and it was skipper Finn Carnduff who went over for a try in the 47th minute with Kerr converting. Scotland did get themselves on the scoreboard in the 55th minute when a quick tap led to second-row Euan McVie crashing over. Stand-off Isaac Coates converted, but soon after England bagged their bonus point try via back-row Nathan Michelow.