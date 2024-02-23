Scotland Under-20s in 'much better place' ahead of Six Nations clash with England - how to watch the match

Heading into this evening’s under-20s Six Nations round three clash with England, Scotland vice-captain Geordie Gwynn believes the team are “in a much stronger position now” than this time 12 months ago.

The Scots welcome their oldest rivals to Hive Stadium in Edinburgh having suffered defeats to Wales and France to date in the competition while England have won two from two. The visitors will be favourites then for sure, but the young Scots have shown glimpses of what they can do when they get things right during the first two games.

“We’re in a much stronger position now than we were at this same time last year,” 20-year-old Ealing Trailfinders/Brunel University centre Gwynn said.

Scotland's Geordie Gwynn challenges France's Xan Mousques during an Under-20's Six Nations match at Hive Stadium, on February 09, 2024. (Photo by Ewan Bootman / SNS Group)

“We’ve got a strong group of boys here. Last year I was playing out on the wing, but this year I’m in the centre and part of the leadership group and I’m really enjoying that part of it, analysing the game and speaking more in team meetings.

“The training this year has been a lot better and more physical. There’s a lot of competition whereas last year there were standouts like Ben Afshar and Duncan Munn, now boys are pushing each other for spots in a healthy way and it’s pushed us on as a group in general.

“We’ve got a great group of lads who are close on and off the pitch which is really important and we’re positive going into England.”

If Scotland are to get a first win in 2024 and kick off the Calcutta Cup weekend in style they know they cannot let England race into a first half lead like France did at the same venue a fortnight ago.

“It’s really important for us to start fast,” Gwynn stated. “We showed too much respect to France last time - we’ll show England the respect they deserve and no more than that. We’ll try to start the game fast and be clinical when we get into their half. We need to be accurate and we need to be brave to take them on.”

The match kicks-off at 7.15pm and is live on BBC iPlayer.