Scotland Under-20s identify key to starting World Rugby Trophy bid in style

Jonny Morris and Scotland take on Samoa on Tuesday.

Scots take on Samoa in their opener at Hive Stadium

Scotland’s pack are determined to front up on Tuesday against Samoa and give their backs plenty of ball to cause the opposition problems in the under-20 men’s World Rugby Trophy opener.

After missing out on promotion last year in Kenya from the Trophy, Scotland now have home advantage in the same event at Hive Stadium in Edinburgh between Tuesday and July 17.

They desperately want to claim top spot in the eight-team tournament to get into the top tier Championship in 2025 - and their campaign starts versus Samoa (5.15pm).

Fergus Pringle's work with the forwards has been hailed.

“Our pack is prepared and ready to put in some good performances in this tournament,” back-rower Jonny Morris, who will look to make an impact off the bench in this one, said.

“Forwards coach Fergus Pringle is very much into his detail and we know our roles.

“We know that if we can put in good performances then we have backs who can cause teams problems.

“The goal is to win silverware and promotion come July 17, but you cannot look further than the next game so all of our recent preparation has been with Samoa in mind.”

Morris, 20-year-old who began his rugby journey at Perthshire RFC, added: “Since the Six Nations earlier the year we have been working hard on things.

“There was a lot of learnings to take from that event as in each game we played two different halves of rugby and we have been looking at how we can put together 80-minute performances in this Trophy tournament and how we can become a more consistent side that plays to our strengths.

“Over the past few months a lot of the boys have been pack in their pro environments or playing for Super Series clubs and I think that has been really positive because it has put everyone in good shape and feeling focused heading into the next couple of weeks.”

The other matches on Tuesday are, in Pool A, Japan versus Hong Kong China at 11.45am and, in Pool B, Uruguay versus Kenya at 2.30pm and Netherlands versus USA at 7.45pm.

The Scotland match will be available to watch on BBC ALBA.