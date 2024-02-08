Scotland Under-20s hope to cause Six Nations upset against world champions France - how to watch

Challenges do not come much bigger than taking on the world champions and Scotland centre Kerr Yule hopes that a big crowd will turn out at Hive Stadium this evening to push the hosts on as they look to cause an upset against France in the under-20 Six Nations.

Scotland play their first home game of this year’s competition in Edinburgh off the back of a frustrating loss versus Wales in Colwyn Bay in round one seven days ago. The Scots led 29-25 going into the last 10 minutes before a yellow card saw them up against it, Wales scoring two tries in that period to come out on top 37-29.

France also head into round two off the back of a loss, going down 37-31 to Ireland in Aix-en-Provence on the same evening and that hurt them. It was a repeat of the World Championship final from last summer, but that time the French had thumped Ireland 50-14 in South Africa to become world champions at this age-grade.

Scotland centre Kerr Yule is looking forward to facing world champions France in the Under-20 Six Nations at The Hive on Friday night. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

As a result of their more recent loss, Scotland can expect to face a backlash against a side who beat them 54-12 in Agen last time out.

“These are the kind of games you want to play in,” Glasgow Warriors academy man Yule said. “The supporters can make a difference and I personally love playing at the Hive because the stands and the crowd feel really close to the pitch and that creates a good atmosphere.

“With the announcement that the World Trophy will be at the same ground in the summer, the boys are excited to have a number of home games to come over the year. It is really exciting and we want to make the most of being at home a lot, starting against France.

“They are obviously a very good team who won the World Championship last year so we have done loads of analysis on them. The weather could play its part, I think it could be a windy and wet night so we’ll just try and get in their faces, shut them off and try and stick to our own game.”

Yule, the GHK, West of Scotland and Glasgow Hawks product, does not turn 19 until July, but he is already a key part of the Scotland set up. He played at this level last year and then scored one of the team’s five tries as they earned a bonus point in Wales a week ago.

And he feels things in the squad are coming together nicely, stating: “We have a strong squad this year including plenty of boys who played last year.

“We just have to build through the Six Nations and last week when we got our hands on the ball we looked really dangerous at times and we have players who like to get on the ball and stretch defences.

“It is just about taking that into this week, building on it and playing with some ambition when we have the opportunity to.”

Meanwhile, like Yule, head coach Kenny Murray is hoping for a big turnout tonight and said: “If we can get the Hive buzzing and cheering on Scotland it will be brilliant for our boys and give us that ‘extra man’ mindset we’ll need against France.”

The match kicks-off at 8pm and is live on the BBC iPlayer.