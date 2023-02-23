Scotland Under-20s: 'Electric' Richie Simpson tipped to sizzle against France as Oriam noise explained

Scotland co-captain Duncan Munn believes “electric” stand-off Richie Simpson can continue his good form on Friday evening when the age-grade side take on France in round three of the under-20 Six Nations.

Scotland's Richie Simpson scores a second half penalty during an Under-20's Six Nations match against England.

The youngsters headed to Agen in fine fettle after an 18-17 win over Wales - the first victory of any kind for Scotland at this level since 2020 - at Scotstoun in round two on February 10.

That, and a losing bonus point gained versus England in round one, means they are fourth in the table ahead of the Stade Armandie clash and France are third.

If Scotland are to back up the Wales result, 20-year-old Glasgow Warriors/Ayrshire Bulls playmaker Simpson will be key and Munn said: “Richie is electric, if he sees a half gap he is going to go for it.

“He is a really skilful player and he is a triple threat as he has a running game, a kicking game and a passing game. When opportunities come up [to represent your country] you have got to take them - and he is definitely doing that.

“He backs himself and we all back him as well. When he ‘goes’ [in attack], we go too because we know we have to get with him as he can make something happen out of nothing.”

Another player who has impressed Munn in recent weeks has been his centre partner Kerr Yule.

The Glasgow Hawks man is still just 17 and Munn said: “He has been amazing since he has come in, he gets us on the front foot and he has really been developing his ‘soft’ skills like his passing and kicking.

“Kerr is a really talented player who has a big future.”

Meanwhile, the Scotland squad trained with the noise cranked up indoors at Oriam this week. That was to prepare them for the expected loud crowd in Agen and Munn added: “For most of the boys this will be the biggest and nosiest crowd they’ll have ever played in front of. We will have to communicate with clarity on the pitch and we’ll have to stay switched on.”