Scotland Under-20s come so close to famous victory over England in Six Nations thriller

Scotland Under-20s were denied a famous victory against their English counterparts at Twickenham Stoop, with a phenomenal fightback from 21 points down proving in vain as a 72nd-minute Tobias Elliot try for the hosts gave them a 41-36 win in the first match of the 2023 Six Nations.

Kenny Murray’s young Scots were desperately unlucky to miss out on a first win in 15 matches, but can take great credit and no little encouragement for the rest of the tournament from picking up a losing bonus-point in a match which looked before kick-off and during the first 20 minutes like a potential bloodbath.

A Josh Hathaway hat-trick inside the first 14 minutes set England on course, but the Scots hung in there gamely during that period, and even scored a fine try through second-row Harris McLeod, after a thunderous carry from Rudi Brown and a neat offload from Richie Simpson. Simpson also slotted a breakdown penalty to keep his team in the contest, but when England back-rowers Chandler Cunningham-South and Finn Carnduff both scored in quick order, the writing appeared to be on the wall.

However, Scotland dug deep again, and Brown claimed the visitors’ second try of the evening following some powerful running in midfield from No 8 Jonny Morris, and another Simpson penalty on the stroke of half-time brought it back to an improbable 11-point game.

Rested and refreshed, Scotland fired out the blocks after the break do win a sequence of ruck penalties, which eventually created the field position for co-captain Liam McConnell to burrow over, setting up a straight-forward conversion for Simpson which narrowed the gap to just four points.

Simpson then slotted three penalties on the bounce and it looked like a shock win was on the cards, but England were never going to go down without a fight, and once they had regathered their composure, they were able to squeeze back into the lead through a Tobias Elliot try, converted by Sam Harris, who also added a late penalty.