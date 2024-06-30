World Rugby Under-20 Trophy bid set to begin in Edinburgh

Scotland Under-20 head coach Kenny Murray has named his starting XV to face Samoa in the opening pool match of the 2024 World Rugby Trophy on Tuesday.

The match, which takes place at Hive Stadium, Edinburgh on Tuesday at 5.15pm live on BBC Alba, is the first of three pool matches the Scots will play over the next two weeks before play-offs day on Wednesday, July 17, where one team will earn first place and promotion to the World Rugby U20 Championship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Rugby Union newsletter , get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Flanker Liam McConnell will lead the squad, supported by fellow back row Tom Currie and wing Geordie Gwynn as vice-captains.

Scotland captain Liam McConnell during the World Rugby U20 Trophy 2024 captains' photocall at West Sands Beach, on June 29, 2024, in St. Andrews, Scotland. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

The Blyth-Lafferty brothers, Jerry and Ollie, the latter stepping up from the Under-18s, will play for the first time together in the Scotland U20 shirt on an international stage when they join Robbie Deans in the front row as hooker and loosehead.

The second row is made up of towering Euan McVie and Ryan Burke, both of whom made impressive performances during their first Scotland U20 campaigns in the Six Nations at the start of the year.

Debutant Conor McAlpine will make his first appearance for the age-grade side when he starts at scrum half, joined by Andrew McLean who will make his first start for the team at stand off.

Head Coach Kenny Murray said: “The boys have been training hard over the past few months and just want to get out there and do themselves, their families and Scotland proud.

“Samoa are up first and we know that they will be a tough opponent. We had a good result against them last year, but this is a completely different competition, so we must make sure we are at the top of our game when we come up against them on Tuesday.”

Scotland U20 team to face Samoa:

15. Fergus Watson (Glasgow Warriors), 14. Finlay Doyle (Loughborough University), 13. Johnny Ventisei (Glasgow Warriors), 12. Findlay Thomson (Watsonians), 11. Geordie Gwynn (Ealing Trailfinders/Brunel University) – Vice-captain, 10. Andrew McLean (Boroughmuir Bears) 9. Conor McAlpine (Watsonians); 1. Robbie Deans (Edinburgh Rugby), 2. Jerry Blyth-Lafferty (Edinburgh Rugby), 3. Ollie Blyth-Lafferty (Edinburgh Rugby), 4. Euan McVie (Edinburgh Rugby), 5. Ryan Burke (Glasgow Warriors), 6. Liam McConnell (Edinburgh Rugby) – Captain, 7. Freddy Douglas (Edinburgh Rugby), 8. Tom Currie (Edinburgh Rugby) – Vice-captain.