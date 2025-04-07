Scotland Under 20 star on the move as TV personality mother lets slip his next club

Reuben Logan, right, with father Kenny after Scotland Under-20s' Six Nations match against Italy at Hive Stadium. | SNS Group / SRU

19-year-old set to join new Premiership club

Sign up to our Rugby Union newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reuben Logan, the Scotland Under-20 international, is to join Sale Sharks for next season.

The teenager made a big impression playing at No 8 in the recent U20 Six Nations after making the switch from England to Scotland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Logan, 19, the son of former Scotland international Kenny and new Match of the Day presenter Gabby, was with Northampton Saints and played a couple of games for them in the Premiership Cup. But his first-team chances have been limited at Franklin’s Gardens and he has been playing recently for Cambridge in the second-tier Championship.

Reuben Logan, right, with father Kenny after Scotland Under-20s' Six Nations match against Italy at Hive Stadium. | SNS Group / SRU

Gabby Logan said she was considering moving to the North-west of England when she begins her new job on Match of the Day next season and let slip that her son was poised to join Sale.

“I’m thinking of moving up north for Match of the Day,” she said in an interview with the Daily Telegraph. “Ten years ago it would have been a very different proposition. But my life is so different now. Reuben is playing for Sale Sharks next season so I’ll be able to see him, and even Lois [her daughter] asked on our family Whatsapp ‘Should we just all move to Manchester?. I love the North-west. I’m definitely not averse to spending more time there, so we’ll see how it goes…”

Match of the Day is broadcast from the BBC’s HQ at Salford Quays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad