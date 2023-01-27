Scotland Under-20s head coach Kenny Murray has picked a 34-man squad for the upcoming Six Nations campaign, believing that he has a “strong” pool to choose from as the young Scots look to avoid another whitewash.

Glasgow Warriors' Duncan Munn is one of the Scotland Under-20s captain.

The Under-20s lost all their matches in 2022 campaign and have not tasted victory since defeating Wales on March 13, 2020. The team will be jointly captained by Liam McConnell and Duncan Munn and while Murray has had to contend with some injury absentees, he feels Scotland can be competitive in the five matches. They begin the tournament next Friday away to England before hosting Wales a week later. They also play away to France and at home to Ireland and Italy.

Murray said: "We had a tough campaign last year although that gave a number of our players the experience of a high-pressure international playing environment. I feel pleased about our preparations as we head into the Under-20 2023 Six Nations.

“We’ve been able to name a strong squad today although there are a number of players still to return from injury who may be added to the squad over the course of the Championship. Over the past year in the role I’ve been able to build strong relationships with the players, and a new coaching group, as we develop them into not only great rugby players but great people too.

“I have been impressed by the players commitment to their craft across the course of the programme and I’m looking forward to what will be an exciting campaign ahead.”

Scotland Under-20 squad

Forwards: Max Surry (Cardiff Met University), Craig Davidson (Watsonians RFC), Moby Ogunlaja (Glasgow Hawks), Callum Norrie (Stirling Wolves/Glasgow Warriors), Robbie Deans (Watsonians/Edinburgh Rugby), Eben Cairns (Glasgow Hawks), Elliot Young (Exeter Chiefs/Exeter University), Corey Tait (Boroughmuir Bears), Jerry Blyth-Lafferty (Boroughmuir Bears), Harris McLeod (Stirling Wolves/Glasgow Warriors), Ruairaidh Hart (Glasgow Hawks), Eddie Erskine (Bath Rugby/Bath University), Jake Parkinson (Ealing Trailfinders/Brunel University), Rudi Brown (Southern Knights/Edinburgh Rugby), Sam Derrick (Southern Knights), Jonny Morris (GHA RFC). Liam McConnell (Boroughmuir Bears/Edinburgh Rugby), Ewan Guy (Cardiff Met University), Johnny Rutherford (Currie Chieftains)