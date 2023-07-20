All Sections
Scotland Under-20 Six Nations fixtures for 2024 announced - two home and three away

The fixture schedule for next year’s Under-20 Six Nations has been released and will see Scotland play two games at home and three away.
By Graham Bean
Published 20th Jul 2023, 19:35 BST
Scotland's Under-20s will look to repeat their 2023 win over Wales when they open next season's U20 Six Nations campaign. Pictured is Dan King. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)Scotland's Under-20s will look to repeat their 2023 win over Wales when they open next season's U20 Six Nations campaign. Pictured is Dan King. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)
Scotland's Under-20s will look to repeat their 2023 win over Wales when they open next season's U20 Six Nations campaign. Pictured is Dan King. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

Kenny Murray’s side, who defeated USA 40-13 in the World Rugby U20 Trophy in Kenya on Thursday, will open their 2024 Six Nations campaign away to Wales U20 on Friday, February 2. The first home match comes on Friday, February 9 when the Scots will host France U20. After the first fallow week, the team will return to host England U20 on Friday, February 23. Following the second fallow week, Scotland will travel to face Italy U20 on Friday, March 8, and will complete the campaign against Ireland away on Friday, March 15. No venues have been announced for the games.

2024 Under-20 Six Nations

Wales (a) – Fri 2 Feb, 7.15pm

France (h) – Fri 9 Feb, 8pm

England (h) – Fri 23 Feb, 7.15pm

Italy (a) – Fri 7 March, 7.15pm

Ireland (a) – Fri 15 March, 7pm

