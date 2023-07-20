Kenny Murray’s side, who defeated USA 40-13 in the World Rugby U20 Trophy in Kenya on Thursday, will open their 2024 Six Nations campaign away to Wales U20 on Friday, February 2. The first home match comes on Friday, February 9 when the Scots will host France U20. After the first fallow week, the team will return to host England U20 on Friday, February 23. Following the second fallow week, Scotland will travel to face Italy U20 on Friday, March 8, and will complete the campaign against Ireland away on Friday, March 15. No venues have been announced for the games.