Scotland under-20 look to finish with a win in Wales

Cameron Scott, an academy player with Edinburgh, will start at stand-off for Scotland U20 against Wales. Picture: Ross Parker/SNS

Bruising defeats against Ireland, England, Italy and France have left the young Scots propping up the table at the tournament in Cardiff but they could leapfrog the hosts if they beat them.

Scotland beat Wales 52-17 the last time they played at under-20 level but only two of that side from last year remain in the squad, stand-off Cammy Scott and replacement prop George Breese.

It’s a very young Scotland squad and most will be eligible for another season at this level. Sean Lineen, the coach, acknowledges the results have been disappointing but says he cannot fault the players’ commitment.

“This team has displayed huge amounts of passion and spirit in all but one game during the Six Nations Championship,” said Lineen.

“It’s been a long month down here in Cardiff with games coming thick and fast, tomorrow will be a big ask for them to pull together for one last game but the team are up for the task and will look to finish on a high with a good performance against Wales.”

​Scotland U20 team (v Wales, Tuesday, Cardiff Arms Park, kick-off 8pm):

Alex Clayton; Finlay Callaghan, Scott King, Michael Gray, Ollie Melville; Cameron Scott, Murray Redpath; Michael Jones, Patrick Harrison, Corey Bowker, Euan Ferrie, Alex Samuel, Ollie Leatherbarrow, Harri Morris, Ben Muncaster.

Subs: Jamie Drummond, Cole Lamberton, George Breese, Max Williamson, Rhys Tait, Rory Jackson, Euan Cunningham, Christian Townsend, Elliot Gourlay, Thomas Glendinning, Adam Scott.

