Scotland U20s overpowered by England U20s in Six Nations hammering

Scotland Under 20s are still searching for their first point in the Six Nations after going down to a heavy 57-13 defeat to England at Kingston Park in Newcastle on Friday night.

It was a third successive loss for the young Scots following defeats to Italy and Ireland in the opening two rounds and leaves Kenny Murray's side bottom of the table without a point.

Five first half tries for the hosts, in addition to a further four in the second half, saw the dominant top of the table side sweep aside the visitors, who could only muster two tries in response.

The victory means England remain on course for a Grand Slam as they bid to retain their title from last year, while Scotland will now look to give themselves a chance of avoiding the wooden spoon by defeating Wales in their next match at Hive Stadium in Edinburgh on March 7.

Scotland matched England early on, responding to Campbell Ridl's early try with a score of their own through Fergus Watson to tie the match at 5-5 after 10 minutes.

However, the Scots were eventually overpowered with two tries from Kepu Tuipulotu and further efforts from Kane James and Tye Raymont giving England a 31-8 half-time advantage with Matthew Urwin's yellow card for a deliberate knock-on not helping the Scottish cause.

Three tries in 10 minutes at the start of the second half from Tom Burrow, George Pearson and Jack Bracken took England up to the 50-point mark before Scotland hit back when Oliver Duncan crossed the whitewash to take Scotland's tally to 13.