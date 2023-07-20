Scotland U20s overcome first half frustrations to secure bonus point win over USA in World Rugby Trophy

Scotland under-20 head coach Kenny Murray admits he was “very frustrated” at half-time, but was pleased with the way his side turned things around and “dominated” the second period to defeat USA in the World Rugby Trophy on Thursday.

Scotland U20s back-row Jonny Smith carries the ball during the bonus point win over USA in the World Rugby Trophy Pool A match in Nairobi. Pic: Antony Munge/World Rugby

The 40-13 bonus point win in Kenya means that the young Scots have 10 points from 10 and will face second placed Uruguay in a Pool A shootout on Tuesday in Nairobi to see who goes through to the final against the Pool B toppers.

Whoever then wins that final next Sunday will then be promoted to the World Rugby Championship for 2024. As Scotland looked to back up their opening win against Zimbabwe here, they were 7-0 up versus America, but were then 13-7 behind before streaking away.

“I was very frustrated coming up to half-time,” Murray said. “We didn’t really stick to our game plan, we probably tried to win the game in the first 10 minutes using a few lineout options, so there is a learning in that for some of our decision makers at nine and 10.

“Then we missed a couple of tackles to hand over cheap points, so we need to be more clinical there. At half-time we spoke about respecting the ball, getting into corners, using our drive and getting off the line in defence.

“So, we put ourselves under a bit of pressure and it was a really good learning for the boys to find a way to win. We pretty much dominated the second half which was really pleasing to see. I think it was about realising that we don’t need to force things, it is about backing our game plan.

“Our game management in the second half was excellent, our drive was good and we were just much better connected in defence, so we’re pretty happy with that and can build from here.”

Scotland took some time to get into their stride in the Nyayo National Stadium, but did manage to take the lead after 17 minutes. After good work by the forwards, winger Finn Douglas was set free and the Borderer who is part of the Edinburgh Rugby Academy did the rest to dot down. Co-captain Ben Afshar converted.

Three minutes later USA were level though when winger Corbin Smith scored a try and then stand-off Hugh O’Kennedy converted. An O’Kennedy penalty then gave USA the lead before Scotland had a try disallowed.

A neat kick from stand-off Andrew McLean put winger Logan Jarvie in and he finished off well, but the referee pulled play back for an earlier indiscretion. And USA were 13-7 up on the half hour mark when O’Kennedy kicked another penalty.

Scotland needed to react and they did just that before half-time when centre Findlay Thomson ran a great line to score a try converted by scrum-half Afshar. That made it 14-13 and by the 44th minute it was 21-13 when Afshar showed good footwork to go over for converted try number three.

Afshar’s second try - and his fourth in two games - came in the 52nd minute and gave Scotland the bonus point and some breathing space. He converted and it was 28-13.