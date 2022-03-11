Scotland U20s: Callum Norrie has exams coming up but faces big test against Italy

Scotland's Callum Norrie during the Six Nations Under-20 match against England at the DAM Health Stadium last month. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

This evening (7pm UK time, live on BBC iPlayer) 18-year-old tighthead prop Norrie will look to make an impact when he comes off the bench in the Stadio Comunale Di Monigo in Treviso against what will be a physical Italy outfit.

It is round four of the age-grade Six Nations and the young Scots are still looking for their first win in this year’s competition.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Norrie is the only member of the matchday 23 who is still at school, but the Strathallan pupil is learning all the time and has a big future ahead of him.

The Howe of Fife product, who only turned 18 in January, said: “At first when I was thinking about the calibre of players I’d be up against before the tournament the nerves were there, but as soon as you are on the pitch you have a job to do and like any game you have ever played there are two sets of posts and a rugby ball out there.

“The last few weeks have definitely been a challenge, but I have been learning the real technicalities of the tighthead position and I have taken on lots of knowledge and I am enjoying testing myself and being part of this team.”

For the game, Gregor Hiddleston, Tim Brown and Ben Evans have joined the Scotland starting XV while Innes Hill and Keiran Clark could debut from the bench.