Scotland U20s inspired by Stuart Hogg ahead of Six Nations clash against Ireland

As he prepares to play in Friday evening’s under-20 Six Nations match versus Ireland at Scotstoun, Scotland hooker Corey Tait has paid tribute to Stuart Hogg for showing him “everything that is possible in rugby”.

On Sunday, 30-year-old Hogg looks set to earn his 100th cap for the full Scotland team and, having grown up in Hawick in the Borders just like him, 19-year-old Tait has taken a lot of inspiration from the full-back’s journey.

“When I was growing up, he showed me everything that is possible in rugby if you put in the hard work and are dedicated,” Tait, who now plays for Boroughmuir Bears, said. “He helped me and my brother [Rhys, the former under-20s cap] out growing up with extra ‘work ons’ to help us improve. He has had a great career.”

Ireland won the under-20 Six Nations Grand Slam in 2022 and are on course to do it again.

Corey Tait in action for Scotland Under-20s in last month's Six Nations win over Wales at Scotstoun. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

Tait and co have been working hard in training since their 54-12 reverse in France in round three a fortnight ago and he said: “The set-piece was a little but creaky in the second half of the France game, so we’ve been looking at how we can tighten that up and there have been a few other areas we’ve worked on as well.

“Ireland are a really good technical team and we know they will be physical. There’s no place to hide from that, we just need to fight fire with fire.”

The game kicks off at 7.15pm and is on BBC iPlayer.