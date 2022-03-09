Scotland U20 trio backed to shine after Six Nations selection for Italy clash

Gregor Hiddleston, Tim Brown and Ben Evans have been backed to make an impact after they were brought into the Scotland starting XV for the under-20 Six Nations round four clash in Italy on Friday evening.

By Gary Heatly
Wednesday, 9th March 2022, 3:43 pm
Gregor Hiddleston (pictured) has been brought into the Scotland U20 starting line-up to face Italy along with Tim Brown and Ben Evans. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

Scotland flew off to Treviso on Wednesday for the match in the Stadio Comunale Di Monigo having lost their first three matches in the tournament.

Italy have lost two matches, but their win was a big one for them against England – 6-0 – in round two.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Hooker Patrick Harrison has a slight rib issue and is being rested, back-row Ollie Leatherbarrow has a facial injury and is out for the foreseeable future and winger Ollie Melville is unavailable due to university commitments.

Hiddleston, Brown and Evans have replaced them for the visitors and head coach Kenny Murray said: “Gregor has done well from the bench and deserves a chance.

“Tim has been good, when he came on against France last time out I thought he did really well.

“He is a really hard worker and is a low tackler which should be an asset for us in Italy.

“Ben is a big, strong man. He is physical, he is quick and he has skill as he showed against France off the bench when he had a cracking run down the wing.”

Innes Hill and Keiran Clark could make their debuts at this level off the bench and Murray expects a “very tough game, Italy have played well so far in the competition”.

Scotland under-20s: Robin Mc Clintock; Ross McKnight, Duncan Munn, Andy Stirrat, Ben Evans; Christian Townsend, Murray Redpath; Michael Jones, Gregor Hiddleston, Gregor Scougall, Josh Taylor, Max Williamson, Matthew Deehan, Tim Brown, Rhys Tait (C). Subs: Duncan Hood, Ali Rogers, Callum Norrie, Rudi Brown, Innes Hill, Jed Gelderbloom, Thomas Glendinning, Keiran Clark.

Get a year of unlimited access to all The Scotsman's sport coverage without the need for a full subscription. Expert analysis of the biggest games, exclusive interviews, live blogs, transfer news and 70 per cent fewer ads on Scotsman.com - all for less than £1 a week. Subscribe to us today

ItalyTim BrownSix NationsScotland
 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.