Scotland U20 trio backed to shine after Six Nations selection for Italy clash

Gregor Hiddleston (pictured) has been brought into the Scotland U20 starting line-up to face Italy along with Tim Brown and Ben Evans. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

Scotland flew off to Treviso on Wednesday for the match in the Stadio Comunale Di Monigo having lost their first three matches in the tournament.

Italy have lost two matches, but their win was a big one for them against England – 6-0 – in round two.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hooker Patrick Harrison has a slight rib issue and is being rested, back-row Ollie Leatherbarrow has a facial injury and is out for the foreseeable future and winger Ollie Melville is unavailable due to university commitments.

Hiddleston, Brown and Evans have replaced them for the visitors and head coach Kenny Murray said: “Gregor has done well from the bench and deserves a chance.

“Tim has been good, when he came on against France last time out I thought he did really well.

“He is a really hard worker and is a low tackler which should be an asset for us in Italy.

“Ben is a big, strong man. He is physical, he is quick and he has skill as he showed against France off the bench when he had a cracking run down the wing.”

Innes Hill and Keiran Clark could make their debuts at this level off the bench and Murray expects a “very tough game, Italy have played well so far in the competition”.

Scotland under-20s: Robin Mc Clintock; Ross McKnight, Duncan Munn, Andy Stirrat, Ben Evans; Christian Townsend, Murray Redpath; Michael Jones, Gregor Hiddleston, Gregor Scougall, Josh Taylor, Max Williamson, Matthew Deehan, Tim Brown, Rhys Tait (C). Subs: Duncan Hood, Ali Rogers, Callum Norrie, Rudi Brown, Innes Hill, Jed Gelderbloom, Thomas Glendinning, Keiran Clark.