News you can trust since 1817
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Scotland U20 hopeful Elliot Young joins Stuart Hogg and Jonny Gray at Exeter Chiefs

Scotland under-20 hopeful Elliot Young is now training at the same club as Stuart Hogg and Jonny Gray after the 18-year-old hooker was awarded a place in the Exeter Chiefs Academy.

By Gary Heatly
39 minutes ago
Updated 14th Dec 2022, 5:02pm
 Comment
Elliot Young celebrates a try for Stewart's Melville during the Scottish Rugby Boys Schools Cup Finals at BT Murrayfield, on March 09, 2022. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)
Elliot Young celebrates a try for Stewart's Melville during the Scottish Rugby Boys Schools Cup Finals at BT Murrayfield, on March 09, 2022. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

The former Dunbar Grammar and Stewart’s Melville College pupil began the 2022/23 season, his first away from school, playing for Heriot’s Blues in the Tennent’s Premiership.

He soon earned a place in the Heriot’s Super6 squad and did well for them as they reached the semi-finals in the Championship competition.

Hide Ad

A few weeks ago he relocated to Devon after the Exeter Chiefs Academy coaches liked what they saw from the Scotland under-18 cap.

He is currently training with the Academy at Sandy Park as well as getting exposure to the first team squad that includes star names like Hogg and Gray.

Hide Ad

Young has played some games for Exeter University too with the aim of starting studies there next year.

Stuart HoggScotlandPremiership
 Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.