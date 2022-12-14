Scotland U20 hopeful Elliot Young joins Stuart Hogg and Jonny Gray at Exeter Chiefs

Scotland under-20 hopeful Elliot Young is now training at the same club as Stuart Hogg and Jonny Gray after the 18-year-old hooker was awarded a place in the Exeter Chiefs Academy.

Elliot Young celebrates a try for Stewart's Melville during the Scottish Rugby Boys Schools Cup Finals at BT Murrayfield, on March 09, 2022. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

The former Dunbar Grammar and Stewart’s Melville College pupil began the 2022/23 season, his first away from school, playing for Heriot’s Blues in the Tennent’s Premiership.

He soon earned a place in the Heriot’s Super6 squad and did well for them as they reached the semi-finals in the Championship competition.

A few weeks ago he relocated to Devon after the Exeter Chiefs Academy coaches liked what they saw from the Scotland under-18 cap.

He is currently training with the Academy at Sandy Park as well as getting exposure to the first team squad that includes star names like Hogg and Gray.

