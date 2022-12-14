Scotland U20 hopeful Elliot Young joins Stuart Hogg and Jonny Gray at Exeter Chiefs

The former Dunbar Grammar and Stewart’s Melville College pupil began the 2022/23 season, his first away from school, playing for Heriot’s Blues in the Tennent’s Premiership.
He soon earned a place in the Heriot’s Super6 squad and did well for them as they reached the semi-finals in the Championship competition.
A few weeks ago he relocated to Devon after the Exeter Chiefs Academy coaches liked what they saw from the Scotland under-18 cap.
He is currently training with the Academy at Sandy Park as well as getting exposure to the first team squad that includes star names like Hogg and Gray.
Young has played some games for Exeter University too with the aim of starting studies there next year.