Scotland told how to finish Six Nations as England-bound 'massive asset' hailed

Matt Fagerson admits Scotland need to “back up” victory over Wales in their final Six Nations match against France this weekend.

The Scots held off a spirited fightback from the Welsh at Murrayfield on Saturday to win 35-29 and now head to the Stade de France in Paris looking to sign off the campaign on a high.

A win would give Scotland a chance of finishing in the top half of the Six Nations table, but anything less would likely mean a bottom half finish for Gregor Townsend’s side.

Matt Fagerson, left, wants Scotland to put on a show in Paris in their Six Nations finale. | Getty Images

Scotland will arrive on French soil looking to be party-poopers, with the French knowing that a win will hand them the Six Nations title. However, Fagerson reiterated that Scotland have a lot to play for and that they need to show progress themselves when they come up against Les Bleues.

“We've made statements in the past,” said back-rower Fagerson, who came on as first-half replacement against the Welsh. “We've won away in France. We've won away at Twickenham. We've won away in Cardiff. So, we have had these big wins away from home.

“But in terms of backing it up, you know, we had a good win at home [against Wales]. The game slipped away a little bit from us [against England]. But that was still a really good performance at Twickenham. So, yeah, it's about being able to go game after game and be consistent in our performances. So, I think a win next week will sort of really back that up.”

Scotland scored five tries in the first 50 minutes against Wales and Fagerson believes that Scotland have a backline capable of hurting any team in the world.

“I think we probably have shown that against all these top-tier teams, that our back line, when they're on it, is quality,” continued Fagerson. “If we can stack these rucks as forwards and get a bit of momentum there, it really opens up the field and opens up space for our back line. And, you know, all across the board, we can really hurt teams.”

Fagerson reserved special praise for Tom Jordan, who scored his first tries for Scotland with a brace against Wales. Usually a stand-off for Glasgow Warriors, the New Zealand-born back has been filling in for Sione Tuipulotu at inside centre and clubmate Fagerson has been impressed with Jordan and lamented his departure to Bristol in the summer.

"He's absolutely phenomenal,” Fagerson said of Jordan. “I'm absolutely gutted he's off to Bristol. But, yeah, look, he takes everything in his stride. He's an incredibly hard worker. And, you know, as a 10, especially at Glasgow, he showed it today when he was playing at 12, that his defensive ability is something you can't really buy.

“He's got such an incredible mindset when it comes to that. And, you know, having a 10 that hits like a back-rower, it's something that would help any team in the world. He's a massive asset to our defence.”

Fagerson has been in and out of the Scotland first XV but could be handed a start against France, with flanker Rory Darge struggling with injury. The 26-year-old admits that competition is fierce for a spot in the Scotland back row.

Tom Jordan has been impressive for Scotland. | Getty Images

“The Ireland game maybe didn't go my way in terms of obviously losing Finn [Russell} and Darcy [Graham]. The game sort of opened up a little bit and probably wasn't one of my best performances. But, look, we've got incredible competition through our back row.

“Even the guys who aren't playing, we've had injuries to Luke Crosbie and to Josh Bayliss and stuff. Jack Mann as well. Everybody's pushing everyone. You saw the way that Jamie [Ritchie] played last week. He was phenomenal down at Twickenham.

