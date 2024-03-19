World champions South Africa will be the headline act at Murrayfield in this year’s Autumn Nations Series after it was confirmed that Rassie Erasmus’s side will play Scotland in Edinburgh on Sunday, November 10.

The Springboks defeated the Scots 18-3 in the pool stage of the Rugby World Cup in Marseille in September en route to lifting the Webb Ellis trophy for a record fourth time. They have also won on their last two autumn visits to Murrayfield, in 2021 and 2018, and you have to go back to 2010 for the last time Scotland beat the Boks. This year’s game, which will kick off at 4.10pm, is the second of a four-match autumn programme for the Scots, with Fiji, Portugal and Australia also visiting Murrayfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Rugby Union newsletter , get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gregor Townsend’s side will kick things off against Fiji on Saturday, November 2 (kick-off 5.40pm). This game is taking place outside World Rugby’s official Test window so Scotland will not have access to their English and French-based internationals such as Finn Russell, Andy Christie, Blair Kinghorn and Ben White. Instead, they will select a team of home-based players, just as they did in 2022 against Australia and 2021 against Tonga. Scotland last played Fiji in 2022 and won 28-12 with tries from George Turner, Adam Hastings, Duhan van der Merwe and Ben White.

Grant Williams of South Africa on the attack against Scotland at Stade Velodrome in Marseille. The Springboks defeated the Scots 18-3 in the pool stage of the Rugby World Cup last September en route to lifting the trophy. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

The third match of the series will be against Portugal on Saturday, November 16 (3.10pm). It will be the first meeting of the sides since the 2007 Rugby World Cup when Scotland beat them 56-10 at Murrayfield. Portugal made a big impact at last year’s World Cup, drawing with Georgia and then beating Fiji. Scotland’s Autumn Nations Series will finish against Australia who last visited Edinburgh in 2022 when they won 16-15 against a Scots team composed of Edinburgh and Glasgow players. The match is on Sunday, November 24 (1.40pm).

Townsend, the Scotland head coach, said: “It’s a really exciting prospect to have four home games in succession during November and the varied opposition will test us in different ways. Fiji and Portugal both play a fast and open brand of rugby and performed very well in the Rugby World Cup in France. This will be a challenge for our defence but should make for two great games of rugby.

“Having South Africa as one of our opponents will make for a special occasion. Taking on the reigning world champions is the ultimate test for any team in rugby right now and that will be a game everyone will be looking forward to when the time comes around. Our final game against Australia will round off the month nicely, against a team we have fought out some entertaining and close encounters with over the last few years.”

Scotland finished fourth in the Six Nations, losing to Ireland in their final game in Dublin on Saturday. They will tour North and South America in the summer, playing four matches in July against Canada, the USA, Chile and Uruguay.

Scotland’s 2024 Autumn Nations Series

Scotland v Fiji – Scottish Gas Murrayfield, Saturday 2 November (5.40pm)

Scotland v South Africa – Scottish Gas Murrayfield, Sunday 10 November (4.10pm)

Scotland v Portugal – Scottish Gas Murrayfield, Saturday 16 November (3.10pm)