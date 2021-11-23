Scotland to make history with three-Test tour of Argentina

Scotland will make history by undertaking a three-Test tour of Argentina in summer 2022.

By Graham Bean
Tuesday, 23rd November 2021, 10:00 pm
Captain Al Kellock holds the silverware as Scotland celebrate their Test series triumph over Argentina in 2010 after winning the second match in Mar del Plata. Picture: STR/AFP via Getty Images
Venues have yet to be announced but the games will be played on consecutive Saturdays on July 2, 9 and 16.

Scotland have never before played a three-match series in Argentina with previous tours consisting of either one or two Test matches.

Their last visit to Argentina was the final game of the 2018 tour of the Americas which saw Gregor Townsend’s side beat Canada in Edmonton, lose to the United States in Houston and then defeat Los Pumas 44-15 in Resistencia.

The matches next year will be the Argentina national team’s first on home soil since 2019. Currently ranked ninth in the world – Scotland are seventh – Argentina have just completed a tour of Europe with a heavy defeat in Dublin, losing 53-7 to Ireland on Sunday. They beat Italy 37-16 in Treviso the previous week and opened the tour with a 29-20 loss to France in Paris.

Scotland debrief: The best performers, biggest concerns and rising stars from Au...

Scotland have played a total of eight international matches in Argentina since the SRU deemed the fixture worthy of Test status. The first two were in Buenos Aires in June 1994, with the hosts winning the series 2-0.

The next series, in 2008, was drawn, with Argentina winning 21-15 in Rosario while Scotland won 26-14 in Buenos Aires.

Scotland won the series for the first time in 2010, notching victories in Tucuman and Mar del Plata. Scotland also won a single Test in Cordoba in 2014.

