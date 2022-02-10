Wales v Scotland: Change at inside centre as Sam Johnson is released back to Glasgow Warriors

Sam Johnson started for Scotland in the 20-17 win over England. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

The inside centre will instead play for Glasgow Warriors against Munster in the United Rugby Championship at Scotstoun on Friday night.

Johnson started for Scotland in the Calcutta Cup win over England and was replaced by Glasgow team-mate Sione Tuipulotu after an hour.

Tuipulotu now comes into contention to start against Wales, although Cam Redpath is also in the frame.

Gregor Townsend, the Scotland head coach, is due to name his team at 12.15pm.

Scott Cummings and Rufus McLean have also been released from the Scotland camp to play for Glasgow on Friday.

Warriors are currently third in the URC standings, two points ahead of fifth-placed Munster who have a game in hand.

Danny Wilson, the Glasgow head coach, will miss the game after testing positive for Covid-19 and attack coach Nigel Carolan will take charge.

Johnson, Cummings and McLean are part of a strong Glasgow team which includes fellow Scotland internationals George Horne, Duncan Weir, Oli Kebble, Fraser Brown, Simon Berghan, Richie Gray and Ryan Wilson.

Glasgow team (v Munster, URC, Scotstoun, Friday, 8.15pm. TV: live on Premier Sports)

15. Ollie Smith

14. Sebastian Cancelliere

13. Robbie Fergusson

12. Sam Johnson

11. Rufus McLean

10. Duncan Weir

9. George Horne

1. Oli Kebble

2. Fraser Brown (cc)

3. Simon Berghan

4. Scott Cummings

5. Richie Gray

6 Ryan Wilson (cc)

7. Thomas Gordon

8. Jack Dempsey

Substitutes

16. Johnny Matthews

17. Nathan McBeth

18. Enrique Pieretto

19. Kiran McDonald

20. Ally Miller

21. Jamie Dobie

22. Domingo Miotti