Scotland title hopes dashed as Italy end 11-year wait for Six Nations victory in Rome

Scotland lost in Rome for the first time since 2012 as their Six Nations title hopes were shredded by a stirring second-half comeback from Italy.

The hosts won 31-29 amid raucous scenes at a sold-out Stadio Olimpico after the Scots threw away a 22-10 lead. They will now go to Dublin next weekend to scrap for the minor places.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Rugby Union newsletter – get the latest Scottish news to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was a hugely disappointing outcome and brings to an end Scotland’s run of 13 consecutive victories over Italy, but there was joy unconfined for the home side and scenes of great emotion on the pitch. This was their first home win in the Six Nations for 11 years and they deserved to celebrate accordingly.

Stephen Varney of Italy celebrates scoring his team's third try in the Six Nations win over Scotland. (Photo by Giampiero Sposito/Getty Images)

Italy had taken the lead in the first minute through a Paolo Garbisi penalty but then Scotland pinned them back with three first-half tries from Zander Fagerson, Kyle Steyn and Pierre Schoeman, the first two converted by Finn Russell who also landed a penalty. Nacho Brex kept Italy in touch with a converted try in between Scotland’s second and third but Gregor Townsend’s side looked to be in control with a 12-point lead. But penalties from Garbisi and Martin Page-Relo had reduced the advantage to 22-16 by half-time.

Scotland then thought they’d scored a fourth try through George Horne but Schoeman was guilty of obstructing and it was chalked off. It proved a key moment. Italy scored a second try almost immediately through debutant Louis Lynagh and the fervent home support could sniff an upset, even though Garbisi hit the post with the conversion.