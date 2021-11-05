Scotland tickets still on the sale despite announcement as referee set to say farewell

There are tickets still on sale for Scotland's matches.

An email to supporters sent on Friday said that "a limited number of tickets" were available for Sunday’s game against Australia and the following weekend’s match against South Africa.

There are also single briefs left for the final game, against Japan on 20 November.

The tickets for the three matches at BT Murrayfield are available from the SRU website.

Sunday's match against the Wallabies will be Romain Poite’s final Test as an international referee.

The Frenchman, who made his debut in 2006, will take charge of his 72nd Test match, and is third on the all-time list of international referee appearances behind Nigel Owens (100) and Wayne Barnes (96).

World Rugby vice-chairman Bernard Laporte said: “On behalf of World Rugby I would like to express my gratitude to Romain Poite. To serve as a Test rugby referee for more than 15 years is not easy. He has always been dedicated to being the best he can be on the field, while being a committed and valued team player away from the match. I would like to wish him all the best.”