Scotland team v New Zealand: How Gregor Townsend is expected to line up amid two big dilemmas

Gregor Townsend has two big selection dilemmas ahead of Scotland’s first match with New Zealand in three years.

Glasgow Warriors forwards Zander Fagerson and Rory Darge are key players for the national side and have been battling to prove their readiness for Saturday’s clash at Murrayfield.

Both have been sidelined by injury, with Fagerson’s lay-off being particularly lengthy. He has not played since April 5, an absence of seven months, due to calf and knee problems. Darge has been out since September 26 after injuring his knee in Glasgow’s opening game of the new URC season.

The Scotland camp have been making positive noises about the pair but is Townsend prepared to throw them straight in against the All Blacks?

It would be a huge ask, particularly of Fagerson, but he is such a key player for Scotland. Rated as one of the best tighthead props in the world, his absence would be keenly felt against New Zealand. Darge is also a class act but the back row is a position of strength for Townsend’s team.

Here’s how I think they will line up on Saturday, with the coach expected to err on the side of caution:

1 . Pierre Schoeman Rested against the USA, the Edinburgh loosehead is expected to return at Murrayfield this weekend where his ball-carrying and scrummaging abilities will be needed against the All Blacks. | SNS Group / SRU Photo Sales

2 . Ewan Ashman There were five hookers in Scotland’s original autumn squad, four of them from Edinburgh. Ashman is likely to get the nod to start, with Harlequins’ George Turner to provide back-up. Ashman played second fiddle to David Cherry during the Six Nations but Cherry is not part of the squad this time. | SNS Group / SRU Photo Sales

