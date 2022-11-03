Scotland team v Fiji: Adam Hastings at stand-off among six changes for Murrayfield clash
Adam Hastings has been selected at stand-off for Scotland’s autumn Test against Fiji at Murrayfield on Saturday.
Gloucester’s Hastings takes over at 10 from Blair Kinghorn who drops to the bench following last weekend’s 16-15 defeat by Australia.
Kinghorn scored a fine try but missed a last-minute penalty to win the game and it is expected that Hastings will take over place kicking duties.
There are six changes in total to the starting XV, with four of them coming in the backs.
Stuart Hogg, Scotland’s record try-scorer, comes in at full-back for Ollie Smith who drops out of the match-day 23. There is a new centre combination, with Cameron Redpath and Chris Harris replacing Sione Tuipulotu and Mark Bennent at 12 and 13, respectively.
It is Redpath’s first start for Scotland since his memorable debut against England in the historic Calcutta Cup win over England at Twickenham in 2021.
There are two changes in the pack. George Turner starts at hooker in place of Dave Cherry who injured his hamstring at training and is ruled out. Ewan Ashman is the replacement hooker while Fraser Brown has joined the squad as cover.
As expected, Richie Gray comes in at second row for his first Scotland start since 2017.
Murphy Walker, the young Glasgow prop, is in line to win in his first cap after being named on the bench.
Ulster’s Rory Sutherland, Exeter’s Jonny Gray and London Irish’s Ben White are also named among the replacements.
Gregor Townsend, the Scotland coach, was able to select only home-based players for the Australia game because it fell outside the international window, but exiled Scots are available for the remainder of the autumn series.
Scotland (v Fiji, BT Murrayfield, Saturday, 1pm)15. Stuart Hogg (Exeter Chiefs) 93 caps14. Darcy Graham (Edinburgh Rugby) 30 caps13. Chris Harris - Vice Captain - (Gloucester Rugby) 36 caps12. Cameron Redpath (Bath Rugby) 2 caps11. Duhan van der Merwe (Edinburgh Rugby) 20 caps10. Adam Hastings (Gloucester Rugby) 26 caps9. Ali Price (Glasgow Warriors) 55 caps1. Pierre Schoeman (Edinburgh Rugby) 13 caps2. George Turner (Glasgow Warriors) 28 caps3. Zander Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors) 51 caps4. Richie Gray (Glasgow Warriors) 67 caps5. Grant Gilchrist - Vice Captain - (Edinburgh Rugby) 56 caps6. Jamie Ritchie - Captain - (Edinburgh Rugby) 33 caps7. Hamish Watson (Edinburgh Rugby) 52 caps8. Matt Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors) 25 capsReplacements16. Ewan Ashman (Sale Sharks) 4 caps17. Rory Sutherland (Ulster Rugby) 20 caps18. Murphy Walker (Glasgow Warriors) uncapped19. Jonny Gray (Exeter Chiefs) 69 caps20. Jack Dempsey (Glasgow Warriors) 1 cap21. Ben White (London Irish) 6 caps22. Blair Kinghorn (Edinburgh Rugby) 35 caps23. Sione Tuipulotu (Glasgow Warriors) 8 caps
