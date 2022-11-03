Gloucester’s Hastings takes over at 10 from Blair Kinghorn who drops to the bench following last weekend’s 16-15 defeat by Australia.

Kinghorn scored a fine try but missed a last-minute penalty to win the game and it is expected that Hastings will take over place kicking duties.

There are six changes in total to the starting XV, with four of them coming in the backs.

Stuart Hogg (left) and Adam Hastings return to the Scotland starting line-up for the autumn international against Fiji at Murrayfield. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

Stuart Hogg, Scotland’s record try-scorer, comes in at full-back for Ollie Smith who drops out of the match-day 23. There is a new centre combination, with Cameron Redpath and Chris Harris replacing Sione Tuipulotu and Mark Bennent at 12 and 13, respectively.

It is Redpath’s first start for Scotland since his memorable debut against England in the historic Calcutta Cup win over England at Twickenham in 2021.

There are two changes in the pack. George Turner starts at hooker in place of Dave Cherry who injured his hamstring at training and is ruled out. Ewan Ashman is the replacement hooker while Fraser Brown has joined the squad as cover.

As expected, Richie Gray comes in at second row for his first Scotland start since 2017.

Murphy Walker, the young Glasgow prop, is in line to win in his first cap after being named on the bench.

Ulster’s Rory Sutherland, Exeter’s Jonny Gray and London Irish’s Ben White are also named among the replacements.

Gregor Townsend, the Scotland coach, was able to select only home-based players for the Australia game because it fell outside the international window, but exiled Scots are available for the remainder of the autumn series.